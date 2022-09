Honey Singh is right now in news due to his official divorce with ex-wife Shalini Talwar. The couple is officially divorced and the Punjabi sensation singer has to pay Shalini a whooping amount of rupees 1 crore as alimony for divorce settlement reportedly. On Thursday i.e. September 8, the couple reached a settlement of money maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket court. As per reports in Times Now, Honey Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar reached Delhi court on Thursday and the singer handed over a cheque of rupees 1 crore as alimony to her in a sealed envelope in presence of judge Vinod Kumar, The matter was settled after the counter allegations between Yo-Yo and Shalini and the next hearing will take place on March 2023.

In August 2021, the couple made headlines after his wife Shalini Talwar alleged of domestic violence against the singer and claimed that she feels like a farm criminal who was being subjected to cruelty by him. Later she demanded of Rs 10 crore alimony from the singer. However, Honey Singh strongly refuted these allegations against him and called them baseless. The Chennai Xpress singer fell into legal trouble after Shalini filed domestic violence ca against him and his family.

The singer even took to his social media last year and insisted that all the allegations against him false and malicious. He shared a long statement on his Instagram official page and wrote, " I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious". Honey Singh was one of the most popular singers, however he became a slow fade and today he is yet again trying to make his mark all over again.