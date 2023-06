In a shocking turn of events, famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh received a death threat. And it is not a threat from someone unknown but from a known person. A person who has been accused of killing singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Yes, you read that right. It is very shocking indeed. Goldy Brar who is the main accused behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, as per claims of the Makhna rapper, has threatened him as well. Honey Singh has reached out to Delhi Police in connection to the same. Read on for more details. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh booked for kidnapping, assault on an event organizer? Here's what we know

Honey Singh gets threatened by Goldy Brar

As per multiple entertainment news portal reports, Honey Singh allegedly received a death threat call from Goldy Brar. It is said that Goldy Brar is hiding in Canada as he is the prime accused behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. As per the NDTV report, Honey Singh got a voice note from Brar. And as soon as he received the threat he reached Delhi Police Headquarters. Honey Singh met with the police commissioner of Delhi and has filed a complaint against the accused. Also Read - Badshah denies rumours of marrying alleged girlfriend Isha Rikhi; From Honey Singh to MC Stan here is a look at the love lives of India's hip hop stars

After filing the police complaint, Honey Singh also spoke to the media. He was not ready to reveal anything without consulting the police. Honey Singh revealed that his staff got the call in which he was threatened. He expressed that he has only got love from people and this was the first time he ever has been threatened. Singh confessed to being afraid which is why he has sought police protection. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar helped Honey Singh as he battled depression; rapper shares terrifying details

Trending Now

Watch the video of Honey Singh talking to the media here:

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is said to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also a prime accused and the mastermind behind the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Goldy's real name is Satinderjit Singh. Goldy as per information available in media reports, was born in 1994 and is hold a BA degree. He went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. After the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, Goldy Brar had written on Facebook, "Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi, and I are behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala." He had claimed that they were avenging the death of Vicky Middukhera.

Just recently, Brar's name was added in Canada's list of top 25 most wanted fugitives since Brar is believed to be in Canada.