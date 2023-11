Honey Singh was married to Shalini Talwar from 2011 to 2022. Their marital bliss hit rock bottom within years. After seeing the family court for divorce a couple of months ago, the two of them have been granted the same. Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are now divorced. Delhi High Court granted the divorce to the rapper and singer and his former wife. Also Read - Badshah opens up about his rift with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, ‘Should not be so self-centered’

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar granted divorce

A second motion was moved to court after the first motion and the cooling period which was for 6 months. Usually, the court grants a period of interregnum of 6 to 18 months after which, depending on the parties involved, they are either given divorce or not. Advocate Ishan Mukherjee told Hindustan Times that a second motion was granted and the divorce decree was issued. Ishan represented Honey Singh in the case. The advocate refused to comment any further since it is a private matrimonial matter. Advocate Vivek Singh who represented Shalini Talwar also refused to comment on the case, again stating that it was a private matrimonial matter. Also Read - Honey Singh gets death threats from Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused; rapper reaches Delhi Police HQ [Check Shocking Details]

Shalini Talwar retracts her domestic violence case

In August 2021, as per an entertainment news portal, Talwar approached the Delhi Tis Hazari Court and filed a domestic violence case against him. Right after the case was filed, Honey Singh had rubbished the claims in a social media post. And now, the report claims the case has been withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh booked for kidnapping, assault on an event organizer? Here's what we know

What were the allegations put by Shalini on Honey Singh?

Shalini alleged that he cheated on her multiple times while they were married. He said that he had frequent casual sex with multiple women. She claimed that he never wore his wedding ring too. She claimed he beat her multiple times and especially after she released their wedding pictures. Not just Honey Singh, Shalini also claimed that his family also threatened her with physical harm. In her plea, Shalini claimed that Honey physically assaulted her many times over 10 years and also gave detailed information.

IndiaTVNews report claims that Shalini reportedly sought a court order against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She had asked for Rs 10 crore in compensation for domestic violence. However, now, the allegations and the case have been withdrawn, as per the latest report.