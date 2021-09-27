Honsla Rakh trailer is out. The movie is coming on Dussehra, October 15 worldwide. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a single dad who is entrusted the job of raising a baby after his former partner decides to end their relationship. After many years, he finds himself attracted to another woman played by Sonam Bajwa. At this time, Shehnaaz Gill's character makes a comeback in his life. The singer-actress from Punjab has aced her expressions. She is looking very cute too. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz fans have showered love on the young lady. Many feel that she is set to be the next big thing in the industry. Check out the reactions on Twitter... Also Read - Honsla Rakh trailer: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s comic love story promises a hearty dose of laughter

Dono ko hi bahut miss kr rhi Hu aaj dono Kitna Khush hote aaj ? dono ki hi tweets n post missing Hai #HonslaRakhTrailer #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill — Anju kalra ♥️♥️ #SidNaaz ♥️♥️ (@Anjukalra17) September 27, 2021

Guys honsla!

Picture abhi baaki hai??

Now they both are gonna rock the theater on 15th October

The trailor has caused the stir??.@ishehnaaz_gill @diljitdosanjh#HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/KAontis9rE — Abeeha Sarfraz Butt (@AbeehaSarfraz) September 27, 2021

Loved the honsal rakh trailer..

Shehnaaz's looks, her dialogue delivery and expressions , everything is just perfect..❤

The movie will be blockbuster.❤?

Eagerly waiting.❤#HonslaRakhTrailer #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz — ?????? ????? (@soni_khann) September 27, 2021

Watching Sana's killer looks Sidharth would definitely be like "Laung da lashkara, ooh baby tera jaan se pyaara, o baby yeh chamka Dil saada, oo baby deke Gaya pyaar ye PatiaaIvi" "Ayee hayee Jaatiye, kamaal lag Janiye" "Ooh baby, Aah babyy"

?????#SidNaaz #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/gs52xgKzx8 — Shivani ? (@Shivani__tweets) September 27, 2021

As we can see, fans feel that Sidharth Shukla must be watching her from above. This is her first big project at the movies after Bigg Boss 13. As of now, she is recuperating from the tragic loss of Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz fans have rallied behind her strongly too motivating their baby! Also Read - As Diljit Dosanjh unveils Honsla Rakh poster, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Shona Shona song hits 200M views on YouTube – view fan reactions