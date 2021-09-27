Honsla Rakh trailer is out. The movie is coming on Dussehra, October 15 worldwide. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a single dad who is entrusted the job of raising a baby after his former partner decides to end their relationship. After many years, he finds himself attracted to another woman played by Sonam Bajwa. At this time, Shehnaaz Gill's character makes a comeback in his life. The singer-actress from Punjab has aced her expressions. She is looking very cute too. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz fans have showered love on the young lady. Many feel that she is set to be the next big thing in the industry. Check out the reactions on Twitter... Also Read - Honsla Rakh trailer: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s comic love story promises a hearty dose of laughter
As we can see, fans feel that Sidharth Shukla must be watching her from above. This is her first big project at the movies after Bigg Boss 13. As of now, she is recuperating from the tragic loss of Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz fans have rallied behind her strongly too motivating their baby! Also Read - As Diljit Dosanjh unveils Honsla Rakh poster, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Shona Shona song hits 200M views on YouTube – view fan reactions
