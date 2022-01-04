HOT Scoop: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar all set to get married in March 2022? [Exclusive]

and are one of the coolest couples in tinsel town. And now the couple is all set to take one step ahead in their relationship. Bollywoodlife has got an exclusive scoop about the couple's intimate wedding. Yes, they are all set to get hitched and here's what we know. A well-placed source close within the industry has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif drops a sassy comment on devar Sunny Kaushal's pictures from her and Vicky Kaushal's wedding – view post

The source added, "The couple have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours." Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. Shibani has even tattooed Farhan's name on her beck. They often post lovey-dovey photos and videos on social media that brings a smile to the faces of their fans and loved ones.

Earlier, in an interaction, Shibani was once asked about her wedding plans to which she had replied, "We already do so much together. We work out together, we watch content together, we play with our dogs together, and then, he would go off and work and I would go off and work. So we have a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great setup going on, actually."

Prior to his relationship with Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters. We also tried to get in touch with the couple for a confirmation, but they remained unavailable.