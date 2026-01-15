EXCLUSIVE! Hotspot 2 Much actress Sanjana Tiwari REFLECTS on playing a ‘gen-z coded’ role that questions...; calls generational clash...

The much-awaited trailer of Vignesh Karthik's Hotspot 2 Much has released on January 7. Meanwhile, actress Sanjana Tiwari, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, speaks about Gen-Z honesty, questioning societal conventions, and believing in Vignesh Karthick's vision.

Actress Sanjana Tiwari is rapidly becoming a notable voice in Tamil cinema, especially because of her much-talked-about film Hotspot 2 Much, which is scheduled to release on January 23. Audiences have characterised her role very sharply as "Gen-Z coded," and it is the character portrayed in the trailer of the movie that has set the bar for discussions about the conflicts between generations, social conditioning and the bravery to confront and challenge the prevailing norms. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Sanjana reveals the extent to which the role is an exact reflection of her own worldview, the creative risks taken in the making of the anthology and how her journey from a big-budget debut to content-driven cinema has transformed her into an actor.

About Hotspot 2 Much trailer

Vignesh Karthik's Hotspot 2 trailer, which is a follow-up to the film's previous crass plot, has once again generated a number of conversations. Like its predecessor, the film is referred to as a socio-cultural anthology because several individuals engage in crude discussions on topics that are considered socially and politically inappropriate. The trailer foreshadows an upcoming discourse on politics, caste, and morals that is laced with humour. The movie features MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brigida Saga, Bhavani Sri, Sanjana Tiwari, Ashwin Kumar, and Rakshan in important roles.

Sanjana Tiwari on generational clash

Talking about her ‘Gen-Z coded’ character in Hotspot 2 Much, and how much of Sanjana resonates with this character, or has she faced similar ideological conflicts in her own life, the actress said, "I think “Gen-Z coded” is really just honesty without filters. I do resonate with that part of my character questioning things, pushing back, not blindly accepting what’s been normalised. I’ve definitely had my share of ideological clashes in real life too, especially when different generations look at the same situation very differently."

Sanjana reveals what made her choose...

Given that Hotspot 2 Much is boldly tackling the politically and socially uncomfortable themes, she explained what made her choose such a provocative anthology, challenging her beliefs or boundaries, and what made her trust Vignesh Karthick’s vision for this sequel. The actress said, "Yess, hotspot 2 Much doesn’t shy away from discomfort, and that’s exactly what made it exciting. As an actor, it did push me out of my comfort zone. Not in terms of beliefs, but in terms of expression. Saying certain things out loud, owning them, and trusting the context takes courage. I trusted Vignesh Karthick’s vision because he’s very clear and sensitive in his storytelling. He never sensationalises. He presents situations honestly and leaves space for the audience to think, which made me feel safe as a performer."

Sanjana on choosing her future roles

When asked if she, after getting so much recognition for Hotspot 2, feels a sense of responsibility to choose roles that reflect changing values and youth perspectives, or if she is still in an exploration phase as an actor, Sanjana revealed, "I think I’m in a phase where both co-exist. There is a sense of responsibility, yes, especially when stories reflect changing values and youth perspectives. However, I also see myself as someone still exploring, learning, and surprising myself. If a role sparks conversation or makes people reflect, that’s meaningful to me. At the same time, I don’t want to box myself in too early. Curiosity is what’s driving my choices right now."

