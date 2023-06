Dharmendra and Hema Malini were the IT couple of Bollywood in their time. Although it was an unconventional marriage they lived a happy life. Despite knowing that Dharmendra was already married to the dream girl of Bollywood tied the knot with her love going against her parents who wanted her to marry Jeetendra. Yes, that's right, their marriage was not mutually agreed by their family and that’s when drunk Dharmendra took action. Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s marriage is a full filmy affair. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arbaaz Khan-Giorgia Andriani: Celebrity couples who have huge age difference

When Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini when he moved to Mumbai and was already married to Prakash Kaur. As per the autobiography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl her mother Jaya Chakravathy convinced her to marry Jeetendra, who was also a superstar then. Hema and Jeenendra's family had even flown down to Chennai for a secret wedding. When Dharam paaji learned about this he traveled to Chennai along with Jeetendra's then girlfriend and now wife Shobha Kapoor.

On being asked several times to leave Dharmendra who was drunk at that particular moment refused to go. Eventually, he was allowed to have a conversation with Hema alone. The book reads, "Inside the room, the two were going through an emotional turmoil of catastrophic proportions. Dharmendra, distraught and on the verge of falling to pieces, kept begging Hema not to make such a 'big mistake'." On the other hand, outside, it was Shobha's turn to add fuel to her anger when Jeetendra casually told her about his decision to marry Hema.

According to the autobiography, everyone waited desperately to know what went between Hema Malini and Dharmendra when they spoke to each other. The actress quietly shook her head, it was a silent response to refuse the wedding with Jeetendra. She married Dharmendra and it was too much insult for Jeetendra and he “stormed out of the house with his parents.” Dharmendra have fours children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and two daughters from his first marriage with Prabhas Kaur. He was blessed with two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with his second wife. Hema Malini still maintains a distance from her husband's first family.