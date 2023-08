Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been directly and indirectly targeted by Kangana Ranaut multiple times, but they have never bothered to react, and even today they have chosen to put her on ignore mode. This time the Manikarnika actress went a little bit too low with her claims, and the netizens can hardly believe it. They are exclaiming she needs help, and many are sending her good wishes to get well soon. Kangana Ranaut was hailed as a Queen when she started the nepotism debate, but now many feel she is off track and going too personal with her comments, which is uncalled for. Kangana has taken an oath to target each one after everyone ignored her film Manikarnika, and she is living up to what she said; she slams every release of Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar over RARKPK being a hit, calls it a manipulative act; netizens say 'get well soon'

And right now she has openly targeted Karan Johar once again by sharing some old videos of the filmmaker where he is seen talking about the rigged star ratings of the releases and forging box office numbers. Not only this, she even indirectly targeted Ranbir and Alia over their relationship and their baby, Raha. But will they take any action against her? Also Read - YouTuber replaces Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan in Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie trailer [Watch]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

It seems like they are unaffected, and where Kangana is continuously making slanderous statements against them, they are living their lives normally as coolly as they can. Alia is enjoying all the positive and rave reviews for her latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar along with Ranveer Singh. And even shared the post of her with KJo and Ranveer Singh and wrote, Love Hai Toh Sab Hai. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut makes new shocking revelations, attacks 'womaniser superstar' and 'papa ki pari'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in town at the T-Series office as he is subbing for his next release, Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Karan, too, is enjoying the appreciation for his directorial debut and is proud of wearing the director's hat after 7 years. All we can say to Kangana is that she is a great actress and should focus on her work and let bygones be bygones.