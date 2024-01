Music maestro AR Rahman celebrates his birthday today. He is one of the most celebrated and influential musicians in India and the world. He has composed music for over 100 films in various languages and genres, and has won numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and many more. He is also known as the Mozart of Madras, a nickname given by the Time magazine for his musical genius and versatility. But how did he achieve such fame and recognition? What were the challenges and opportunities that shaped his career and life? Let’s take a look at his journey from struggle to success. Also Read - AR Rahman birthday: Top 10 best Hindi songs that will make you fall in love with his music

Born as A. S. Dileep Kumar in Chennai on January 6, 1967, Rahman belonged to a Hindu family of musicians. His father, R. K. Shekhar, was a film-score composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam films2. Rahman started learning piano at the age of four, and showed a keen interest in electronics and computers. He also played keyboard for various bands and composers, and dropped out of school to support his family after his father's death when he was nine years old. He later received a scholarship to study Western classical music at Trinity College, Oxford.

Rahman's life changed when he converted to Islam at the age of 23, along with his mother and sisters, following a sister's recovery from a serious illness2. He changed his name to Allah Rakha Rahman, meaning "the merciful and compassionate one". He said that Islam gave him a sense of peace, direction, and balance in his life.

Rahman’s musical breakthrough came when he met the acclaimed film director Mani Ratnam, who offered him to compose music for his film Roja (1992). The film’s soundtrack was a huge hit, and won Rahman the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, the first of his six such awards2. He soon became one of the most sought-after composers in the Indian film industry, and worked with directors like S. Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others. He also composed music for films in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and other languages, and created a distinctive style that blended Indian classical, folk, Western, and world music elements.

Rahman’s international fame soared when he composed music for the British-Indian film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), directed by Danny Boyle. The film’s soundtrack won him two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award. He also won an Oscar nomination for his song for the film 127 Hours (2010), also directed by Boyle. He collaborated with many international artists and legends, such as Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Sting, Dido, MIA, and others. He also performed at many prestigious venues and events, such as the White House, the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, the Oscars, and the United Nations2. He also received many honors and accolades, such as the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Polar Music Prize, and the Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Rahman’s success is not only a result of his talent and hard work, but also his passion and vision. He said that music is a gift from God, and he wants to use it for good. He said that his music is inspired by his faith, and he wants to spread the message of love and harmony through his music. He also said that he is always learning and experimenting with new sounds and genres, and he wants to create music that is universal and timeless. He also founded the AR Rahman Foundation, which aims to provide quality education and opportunities to underprivileged children.

AR Rahman is a living legend, and a source of inspiration for millions of fans around the world. He is a true example of how one can overcome adversity and achieve excellence. He is a musical maestro, and the Mozart of Madras.