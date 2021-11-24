How Digital Creator Shashank Sanghvi is making it big by staying online

India is going through a digital revolution. The way the digital world has transformed over the past few years is astonishing but it's just a beginning. 5 or 6 years back, TV and Print used to be the favourite of advertisers. But digital media has aggressively gained momentum and has become one of the best places to promote your brands. Shashank Sanghvi is one of the popular digital players who is making it big thanks to his good looks and smart style of working.

The 32-years-old digital creator is based in South Mumbai and is passionate about travelling and creating content for brands. Shashank has travelled to 25 countries including Maldives, Sri Lanka, France, Japan, Korea and 35 cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Nagaland. When asked what's about the travel that he loves the most, he says, "Exploring different cultures, trying different cuisines, and understanding various different human emotions."

The digital creator has created viral campaigns for several big brands like Hyundai, Amazon, Oral B, Central and many more. His campaigns have created a huge impact, but the focus of Shashank is only on improving himself. Sanghvi believes in self-reflection and continuously improving himself. "Whenever I felt something was not going my way, I introspected myself and found the way out," he says.

"Currently, my full focus is to do better in what I do. I believe it’s my duty to do justice to any brand or agency that has trusted me," says Shashank while adding that he is trying to be a better version of himself every day.

He also loves to sing and his covers of classic songs like 'Hothon Se Chu Lo' and 'Lag Jaa Gale' on his YouTube channel 'The Offbeat Couple' are proof.

Talking about his journey, Shashank says it, "has been a roller coaster ride, but I am fortunate enough to be recognised very at an early said. I believe somewhere god is really happy with me." Check out his Instagram page.