How have Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad handled trolls over the years and come up strong?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become quite a pro as they learned how to handle trolls since they started dating each other. Read on.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, but amid the love they receive, there is also a layer of constant scrutiny that they face over the years. The couple, who started dating in late 2021, confirmed their relationship in February 2022. Since then, they have faced several trolls that affected them. Sometimes it's age-shaming, while at other times it's the look of Saba, which has become a matter of discussion online and has drawn a layer of heavy trolling. However, the duo came up strong every time, sometimes just ignoring it or other times, addressing it.

In an interview with Screen, Saba Azad said, “I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month. In a way, for performing artists, it has become a sort of portfolio. It’s a ‘can’t live with, can’t live without’ kind of relationship. It is a means to earn a living through brands and ads. Outside of that, as the dissatisfaction of the population rises, so does this kind of behaviour online. If you are a happy person, you won’t make fake accounts and troll people. Why would I care about someone from back and beyond, who is faceless, nameless, and frustrated with their life?”

TRENDING NOW

“Instead of being angry about it, another way of looking at it is, ‘I am sad that you have to do this.’ In the beginning, I thought, if I am minding my own business, why do you care? But then, as I wrapped my head around it, I realised this is just sad, and it’s not worth losing sleep over. Now, I have developed a thick skin. I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can’t keep coming at me and expect me to stay silent. I don’t care what such people say now.” Over time, she developed thick skin and started ignoring the negativity around her.

Last year, when the teaser of the second season of Who's Your Gynac? released, the actress reacted to the troll and shared how someone said that she does not need to work as she is the girlfriend of ‘Greek god’ Hrithik Roshan. Reacting to the troll, she wrote on Instagram stories, “Ok Sumit ji, uncle ji!! Maybe in your world, when people fall in love, they become incapacitated, landlords stop asking for rent, and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

However, despite her repeated befitting reply does not end there. During the early days of their dating, once Saba was seen walking the ramp of a fashion show, where she also danced. This soon led to heavy trolling, Saba then refused to talk about it. However, Hrithik was the one who reacted to it. The superstar took to social media and shared the video of Saba Azad. He wrote, “That surrender! That’s why the shine!”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more