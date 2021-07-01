'How Insensitive' Mahima Chaudhary gets trolled for smiling and posing as she remembers Mandira Bedi's late husband, Raj Kaushal — watch video

Yesterday, we got the sad news of Mandira Bedi losing her husband Raj Kaushal due to a cardiac arrest. The incident happened at 4.30 am and he succumbed even before they could seek help. Tributes and condolences poured in from everywhere for the filmmaker. Raj Kaushal who worked as an AD of Mukul Anand worked with a number of stars in the 1990s and early 2000s. All of them remembered him for his kind, helpful and jovial nature. Yesterday, the paparazzi spotted Mahima Chaudhary on the streets. They asked her about Raj Kaushal and it seems that she knew him. Also Read - Mahima Chaudhary on her horrifying accident: I had to be stitched, stapled and be indoors

Now, Mahima Chaudhary was not present at the funeral/ last rites and was just seen with her kid, Ariana. Mahima Chaudhary remembered him well and said that she was unhappy thinking of the kids, Veer and Tara. Now, people have called her out for smiling while talking to the paps. Here is the video...

We can see that people are very upset with the insensitivity. A person wrote, "Insensitivity ki bhi Seema Hoti hai", while someone else commented, "They are there to be papped rather than for expressing grief..." A journo also called it out saying it is insensitive and not at all cool.

Mahima Chaudhary has been away from the limelight since a long time. Recently, she made news when she spoke about why she sought divorce from her architect husband, Bobby Mukherjee in 2013. The actress spoke about her miscarriages and how he did not care as a husband. Mandira Bedi's friends like Ronit Rose Boy, Apurva Agnihotri and others came for the last rites.