It is wedding season in Bollywood, after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Siddharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the know. The Shershaah couple will get married on 6th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. They have arrived at the destination yesterday to start the wedding ceremonies and rituals. Ahead of the wedding, there is a shocking revelation from Ashneer Grover that states Kiara Advani almost got him divorced and how.

Kiara Advani will marry her long-time boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in a day. As their wedding preparations have fans got excited an old tweet linking Shark Tank Inida judge Ashneer Grover Kiara Advani has grabbed attention. The BharatPe co-founder in his book titled Doglapan talked about how Bollywood actress Kiara Advani once almost got him divorced. The old tweet of a Twitter user is now going viral as the actress is getting married. The tweet shared screenshots of the pages from the book where Ashneer shared an anecdote.

One of the chapters in his autobiography is aptly titled How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced. In the chapter, Ashneer described his conversation with a friend and a fellow founder at his workplace. He asked his friend if marriage is on his plan then the latter revealed he has met a celebrity matchmaker just like Sima Aunty from Indian Matchmaking. When asked who was his ideal match the friend mentioned . Ashneer recalled his conversation with his mother who taunted him on growing up a big man having no time for family. He told his mother that she doesn't know the reality of the market, had he gotten married this time he would have got a proposal from Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani, Ashneer Grover and his divorce. pic.twitter.com/MQQraqSQIF — Keshav Bedi (@keshavbedi) December 28, 2022

Well, this revelation got Madhuri upset and she remained tight-lipped for hours not speaking a word with her husband. They were traveling to Mumbai and during the flight Ashneer nagged her and to his surprise, she blasted saying you want to marry Kiara Advani. She also reminded Ashneer, she married him when he was nobody and stood by him in thick and thin. He also took up Shark Tank India when she insisted him.

About Kiara Advani's wedding, she will take the saath pheras with her love interest on 6th February in Rajasthan. The couple opted for a close affair with their close friends and families. It will be a royal wedding following Indian traditions and all Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet ceremonies.