How many Spider-Man movies and are there? The complete watch guide

Read ahead to get the complete watch guide for all the Spider-Man movies. From Tom Holland's Marvel hits to Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse, explore all the Spider-Man movies that you need to watch.

How many Spider-Man movies and are there The complete watch guide

If there is one superhero that is loved by everyone, it has to be Spider-Man. Whether you are a fan of the original franchise that started it all or became a fan after watching Tom Holland’s movies, one thing we can all agree upon is that Spider-Man is one of the best superheroes. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theatres in India on July 30, 2026, fans are really excited to see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker in a world where everyone has forgotten him. If you want to know what other movies you can watch, here is a complete watch guide for all the Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man movies complete watch guide

Spider-Man has to be one of the most popular and beloved characters out of all the superheroes. The character of Spider-Man has been adapted in four different franchises. Out of these four universes, the oldest one is Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy, while the newest ones are the Spider-Verse films.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man (Sam Raimi’s Trilogy)

The movies which started it all have to be Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. This OG franchise stars Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and has three movies: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). The story of this franchise has Spidey fighting off the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Venom, and another Goblin.

Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

After Tobey’s superhero universe came the series of The Amazing Spider-Man. This Spider-Man universe centred around actor Andrew Garfield. You will get to see two movies in this series, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). You will get to see Emma Stone star as Gwen Stacy in this movie. We will see Spider-Man fight the Lizard, Electro, and even his old friend, Harry Osborn.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Marvel)

Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man

The latest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this Marvel franchise, you will get to see Tom Holland star as Peter Parker and Zendaya feature as MJ. This Marvel series has the greatest number of movies compared to the other franchises, and Brand-New Day will be their fourth one. All the Spidey movies in the MCU are Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026).

Miles Morales’ Spider-Verse Films (Animated)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Marvel)

Another popular movie series for Spider-Man has to be the Spider-Verse films. This is the only animated series for Spider-Man and centres around Miles Morales. Under this franchise, only two movies have been released yet: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Fans are now waiting to see the third movie in the Spider-Verse universe.

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