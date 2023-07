Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has got everyone talking. The film starring Tom Cruise has left everyone highly impressed. It made it to the theatres on July 12 and all are simply praising Tom Cruise and his command over action sequences. When it is Tom Cruise, one can expect action sequences and stunts that will blow your mind. Something similar has happened with Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Amidst all the craze, an old interview of Anil Kapoor talking about Tom Cruise has hit the internet again. Also Read - When Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning star Tom Cruise wanted a sequel to Anil Kapoor's Mr India

When Anil Kapoor got heavily inspired by Tom Cruise

Anil Kapoor was a part of Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol that starred Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and others. This tale is from those days. Before the release of Malang, Anil Kapoor revealed that it was Tom Cruise who inspired him to prep for action sequences. He shared an anecdote about Tom Cruise that will leave you impressed too. He spoke about Tom Cruise' action sequence in Dubai and how he prepared for it. Tom Cruise used to artificially increase the temperature in LA so that his body will not be in shock when in Dubai and he would be easily perform the stunts. Anil Kapoor said that this inspired him the most. He was quoted saying, “When I met Tom for the first time while doing ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’, he was shooting the Bhurj Khalifa sequence in Dubai, in scorching heat. I learnt that he had artificially created that heat in LA, and trained in that for hours, so that his body could acclimatise to Dubai’s heat and it didn’t come as a shock when he actually shot for the scene. That level of commitment totally amazed me," as reported by TOI. Anil Kapoor then started preping for his action sequences and even focus on fitness. Also Read - Who is the Indian actress in Tom Cruise biggie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1

The Night Manager star also spoke about how taking inspiration from Tom Cruise he could do stunts in Shootout At Wadala. He said that he specially went to Dhobi Ghat to do recce with the action director and realised that the floor was very slippery to run. Then they had to brainstorm and they decided to lay jute bags so Anil Kapoor could run on it without challenges. Also Read - The Night Manager 2 siren Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to the 'hot' tag