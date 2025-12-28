How much do Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor charge per film? Imran Khan REVEALS…

Imran Khan, who is set to appear in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, has shared some shocking details about the casting process in the industry. He also opened up about the high pay cheque demanded by A-lister actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Imran Khan, known for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is all set to make a comeback after 8 years with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos in January 2026. The actor has been busy promoting his movie everywhere. Recently, he shared some shocking details about an A-lister male actor’s fees. He also opened up about the casting process of movies. In his recent interview, he also revealed that Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola. However, Devgn left the movie during the preparation stage. Later, Vishal Bhardwaj cast Imran Khan for the role of Matru. Khan shared that he was not cast because he was right for the role, but casting him secured Bhardwaj’s certain budget for the film.

In an interview with Samdish on his podcast, Imran Khan said, “The approach to casting is all based on budget, even now. It has nothing to do with the actor. Nobody cares whether you’re the right actor for the role. They’re just thinking, ‘How much money can I get with him?’ That’s how I ended up being cast in Matru. On my back, they could get an X amount of money.”

How much Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor charge per film?

Imran said, “If you’re an A-lister in theatrical films today, you’re not earning less than ₹30 crore per film. Anyone my age — Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor — they are not earning less than Rs 30 crore. I would be surprised if any of them are earning less than that.”

He also questioned the pay gap between the lead actors and other cast members. Khan said that if one considers the scale at which a lead actor earns compared to everyone else working on a film, then there would be a moment when one would stop and say, ‘hang on’ because it won’t make sense to pay one person as much.

Imran Khan will be next seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film also stars Vir Das, Amit Bhandari, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. Aamir Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in the film. The movie has been directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 16, 2026. He will also be seen in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

