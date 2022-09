Rakesh Roshan turns a year older today September 6. The renowned filmmaker and director have given several hit films in Bollywood including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, series, and more. In an old interview, Rakesh spoke his heart out and revealed him being a strict father to his son . He said that since he failed as an actor, he wanted his son to live his dreams. He even admitted that Hrithik did things in life that he never could do. Rakesh said that Hrithik has worked hard in his career and even admitted that his son is a superstar. The proud father even said that his son Hrithik is idolized by many across the globe and he makes him proud always. Rakesh said that Hrithik had to face several ups and downs in his career and felt that that's how he will learn from his mistakes. Also Read - Rakesh Roshan Birthday: from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to Krrish 3, the ace director's top movies with beta Hrithik Roshan

Did you know, that Rakesh made his son travel in taxis, autos, and buses? Yes, after Hrithik completed college, Rakesh made him travel in different modes of transport. Rakesh said that Hrithik worked with him on and was not allowed to travel in luxurious cars. Hrithik used to have breakfast with another assistant and he would also share a room with three other people.

On the work front, Rakesh is currently working on featuring Hrithik Roshan.