Om Shanti Om was special for many reasons. It marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone and since then there has been no looking back for her. The film introduced fans to the most favourite on-screen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Another reason why the film was special was because it brought together almost the whole of Bollywood. In the title song of Om Shanti Om, i.e., Deewangi Deewangi, fans got to see all the stars coming together to join in Shah Rukh Khan's celebrations. From Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and more - it was an overdose of entertainment. But how did Farah Khan manage to get all the stars together? Also Read - The Archies fame Khushi Kapoor reveals her connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om

When Farah Khan spilled the beans over getting stars for Deewangi Deewangi

In an interview with Film Companion, Farah Khan once revealed how she managed to get all the stars together and it wasn't easy. The filmmaker revealed that some of the stars didn't even show up. She had even asked Dev Anand to be a part of it but he refused saying that he only does lead roles. Further, Shah Rukh Khan was in charge of getting Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu for the shoot. But that did not happen. Farah Khan also revealed that all the stars were given goodie bags worth Rs 1 lakh by Shah Rukh Khan. The hamper had watch, phone and more. The actresses got to keep the sarees by Manish Malhotra. Aamir Khan refused to come while Fardeen Khan got arrested before the shoot. Also Read - Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh reveals he charged Re 1 for Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om; netizens slam him over zero self-respect

Salman Khan's impromptu dance with Dharmendra

Farah Khan also shared that Salman Khan's dance with Dharmendra was completely impromptu. She revealed that actors would just hang around post the shoot and while she was shooting with Dharmendra, Salman Khan was on sets looking at him. He simply jumped in to dance and Saif Ali Khan followed. In fact, Shabana Azmi called her and said why just commercial heroines, she would also like to be a part of the song. It was quite an entertaining experience for the viewers to see so many actors and actresses performing in a song together.

Om Shanti Om released in the year 2007. The film also starred Arjun rampal. Back then it made around Rs 150 crore at the box office.