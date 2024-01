Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale, and their fans can't get enough of their chemistry. But how did their relationship change Sidharth's fate for the better? Here are some ways that Kiara Advani made a positive impact on Sidharth Malhotra's life.

1. She helped him move on

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, until they parted ways in 2018. The breakup reportedly left Sidharth heartbroken and depressed, and he even confessed that he was going through a low phase in his career and personal life. However, things changed when he met Kiara Advani on the sets of Shershaah in 2019. The two hit it off instantly and became good friends. Kiara helped Sidharth heal from his past and move on with his life. She also supported him in his work and motivated him to do better.

2. She gave him his biggest hit with Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra had been struggling to deliver a box office hit for a long time, as most of his films failed to impress the audience and the critics. His last successful film was Kapoor & Sons in 2016, after which he faced a series of flops. However, his luck changed when he starred opposite Kiara Advani in Shershaah, a biopic on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film was a blockbuster and received rave reviews from all quarters. Sidharth's performance as the brave soldier was lauded by everyone, and he won several awards and accolades for his role. Shershaah also cemented his and Kiara's status as one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood.

3. She made him more expressive and romantic

Sidharth Malhotra was known to be a shy and reserved person, who rarely opened up about his personal life or showed his emotions in public. He was also not very active on social media and preferred to keep a low profile. However, after dating Kiara Advani, he became more expressive and romantic. He started posting adorable pictures and videos with her on Instagram, and even made cute reels to the songs of Shershaah. He also surprised her with sweet gestures, such as sending her flowers and cakes, and taking her on exotic vacations.

4. She introduced him to her family and friends

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did not hide their relationship from anyone, and they were often spotted together at various events and parties. They also introduced each other to their families and friends, and got their approval and blessings. Kiara took Sidharth to meet her parents, Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani, and her brother, Mishaal Advani. She also introduced him to her close friends, such as Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. Sidharth also took Kiara to meet his parents, Sunil and Rimma Malhotra, and his brother, Harshad Malhotra. He also introduced her to his mentor and friend, Karan Johar, and his other industry colleagues, such as Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

5. The dreamy wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 6, 2024, in a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple had a lavish and intimate affair, attended by their close family and friends. They had a traditional Hindu ceremony, followed by a reception and a sangeet night. They looked stunning in their wedding outfits, designed by Manish Malhotra. They also shared their happiness with their fans by posting beautiful pictures and videos from their wedding on social media. They also thanked everyone for their love and blessings, and expressed their excitement for their new journey together.

