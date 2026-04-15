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How Sreeleela JUGGLES between stardom and medical studies? Actress REVEALS 'You need willpower and patience'

Sreeleela opens up about balancing her film career with MBBS studies, sharing how willpower, patience, and passion for medicine help her manage the demanding dual journey.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 15, 2026 1:01 PM IST

How Sreeleela JUGGLES between stardom and medical studies? Actress REVEALS 'You need willpower and patience'
Sreeleela on balancing stardom and medical studies

Sreeleela, a South Indian actress, is still juggling between a demanding film career and her medical studies. The young actress is completing her MBBS degree while she works on multiple film projects. She opened an interview with the public to share her experiences about managing her two different responsibilities, which included both challenges and advantages. Sreeleela balances her extended filming periods with her study time. She considers both her acting work and her academic studies to be equally important. This routine requires the person to stay dedicated while maintaining their focus. She keeps herself motivated and stable despite her busy daily schedule.

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How Sreeleela manage her acting and MBBS studies?

When asked about managing her busy life, Sreeleela told Bollywood Bubble, “You need willpower and patience. You also need to be able to switch your mind on and off between things. There were days when I felt like I was going crazy, but I still enjoyed doing both. I love being a doctor, I really like the subject, and I mostly spend my time studying it.”

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She acknowledges that there were days when she felt overburdened. Overall, though, she found the procedure enjoyable. Her passion for medicine sustains her. She finds fulfilment and meaning in the subject itself.

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Sreeleela recently gave a different account of her rise in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India.

What did Sreeleela say about her rising fame?

She shared, “It felt a lot less like a rise and more like a series of steps that are small, quiet ones that suddenly became visible. It is a journey where you are constantly learning, unlearning, and relearning. And what I try to do is to be centred through this process because the key is always to hold a sense of normalcy, and remind myself why I started in the first place.”

Sreeleela workfront

Sreeleela's most recent appearance was in the Pawan Kalyan film Ustad Bhagath Singh. Both reviewers and viewers gave the movie mediocre reviews, with most criticising its subpar plot and poor performances.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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