How Zee entered Indian homes and made viewers deeply attached to TV characters

Long before social media fandoms existed, Zee had already mastered the art of making viewers emotionally connected to characters.

How Zee entered Indian homes and made viewers deeply attached to TV characters

Back in the early 1990s, Indian TV was really simple. Since the viewers didn't have any options, they watched whatever was available. They viewed it for some time, and got busy with their daily lives. However, things weren't the same when Zee Entertainment Enterprises entered Indian homes. This was when something unexpected began to happen. With ZEE shows taking over, viewers grew emotionally attached to television, and its characters became extremely popular. Zee brought to the viewers those people who looked, talked, and behaved like them.

A perfect example was Hum Paanch. The show emerged as an instant hit because every household could relate to the chaos of family life. Anand Mathur, the exhausted father trying to manage five completely different daughters, felt familiar to Indian parents. People didn’t just watch the show for comedy — they became attached to the personalities of each daughter. Some viewers loved the smart one, others loved the dramatic one, and everyone had a favorite. Another example was Tara. It was one of India’s earliest women-centric shows. The lead character wasn't just independent, but also bold, and realistic for audiences at the time. Young women love the show for the manner in which it discussed friendships, careers, and relationships.

What came next was equally engaging. Yes, we are talking about family dramas that kept audiences hooked every evening. Viewers would plan evenings according to serial schedules because they didn't want to miss even a single episode. Mothers loved story twists, office workers talked about episodes, and children mouthed dialogue from popular characters. Music reality shows also played a crucial role in creating emotional bonds. Sa Re Ga Ma wasn’t only about singing. Viewers were emotionally invested in contestants and their journeys. They shared an emotional loyalty which emerged as one of Zee’s biggest strengths.

Regional programming too worked in favour of ZEE. Zee launched channels in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages, and made viewers feel closer to the stories being shown. A Marathi family watching local dramas or a Bengali audience connecting with culturally familiar characters created a much stronger emotional experience.

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