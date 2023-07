Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Fans hail him as the Greek God of Bollywood, for his handsome looks. However, Hrithik is not only pretty to the eyes, but he is also a fantastic actor and an acclaimed dancer, keeping us hooked with his brilliant performances and energetic dance moves. The 49-year-old made his debut into showbiz with the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, produced by his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. But days after the film turned out to be a hit, a tragedy hit Hrithik’s life, which made him consider quitting films. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut REACTS to reports of kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani, 'Hrithik Roshan ke baad...'

Rakesh Roshan attacked by assailants

Rakesh Roshan was shot by two unknown assailants, days after the release of his son, Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Although their motives are still a mystery today, a TOI report suggests that the attack was carried out because of the success of Hrithik's debut film. Since Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai minted crores at the ticket window, the news did not take much time to reach the ears of the underworld ganglords. For them, Rakesh Roshan became the prime target, and hence the attack.

Two bullets hit Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan was shot by two unidentified sharpshooters on January 21, 2000, in Mumbai's Tilak Road at Santacruz West near his office. Out of the two bullets aimed at the filmmaker, one grazed his chest and the other unfortunately hit his left arm. Rakesh Roshan was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital, where he was operated and thankfully recovered from the injury.

Hrithik Roshan wanted to quit acting

Recalling the incident back in 2001 at the Filmfare Awards, Hrithik Roshan opened up about how the sudden attack on his father, left him devastated. Although, he had his first brush with fame with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, the actor wanted to quit pursuing his acting career. Speaking about how the love from fans once again restored his faith in continuing acting, Hrithik said, “On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world… I wanted to quit even before things began for me. But… in the hospital when you came, and I saw your faces, and in your own special way, you made me feel that I was not alone, that I’ll never be alone.”

Hrithik Roshan work front

Hrithik Roshan is geared up for his upcoming film Fighter, touted to be the first aerial action entertainer. Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead, Fighter is slated to hit the big screens on January 24, 2024.