Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter to be the first Indian film franchise to explore THIS unique genre – deets inside

On 's birthday, the handsome hunk gave us a treat by announcing his big project with titled Fighter, which will be directed by Sidharth Anand. While we can't wait to see the fresh and sizzling chemistry of this pair on the silver screen, the makers have just shared a news, which raised our excitement to the new level. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action. Well, we are sure that the lead couple will set the screen on fire with this film. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's fanclub shares a fun montage of his action sequences with a Chikni Chameli twist and it's UNMISSABLE — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

As per the reports, the makers of the film are planning to make the film on a budget of Rs 250 crore, which makes it one of the costliest ventures of Bollywood. Sharing the title on his birthday, Hrithik wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride.” He also shared a note, which reads, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and . And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!” Also Read - Filmy Friday: From Wake Up Sid to War: These Bollywood hits prove the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti is no less than a festive weekend

So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Coronavirus pandemic: Hrithik Roshan to provide home-cooked meals for the old-age homes, daily-wage workers and low-income groups