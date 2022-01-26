and fans cheer up here's a piece of good news. The couple might be seen together one more time again and maybe soon. Hrithik and Kareena's chemistry often create magic together and looks like their fans will get to witness this magic once again. A very well placed source revealed to Bollywoodlife that Hrithik and Bebo have been approached for a film together.

"Hrithik and Kareena both have been approached for a film together by a renowned filmmaker and it will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The title of the film is Ulaj and the film is under a very initial process. In fact, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for a script reading and will only then finalise everything. While Hrithik is yet to give this nod on his availability. If these two stars will say 'yes' only then the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But nothing is concrete now "

Hrithik and Bebo were last seen together in Main Prem Ki Deewaani Hoon in 2003 its been a decade that fans haven't seen them together and looks like the wait is going to end soon. Their hit film together was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum and since then their pair became the most loved on-screen couple in tinsel town. Currently, Hrithik is prepping for his next that is Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, while Kareena is awaiting the release of Laal Sing Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.