Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a relationship; this former actress makes big reveal

made heads turn when he walked hand in hand with at the import last evening. Hrithik's fans were happy for the star as it appears he has finally found love in Saba post divorce with Sussanne Khan. After their airport pictures of walking hand in hand went viral, another picture surfaced on the internet that has Hrithik and Saba partying with Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The pictures show how happy the couples are. One common person in the picture is She has now confirmed Hrithik and Saba's relationship to the Bombay Times.

In an interaction, the former actress confirmed that Hrithik and Sussanne have finally found love and she is very happy for them, " Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn't working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again".

Hrithik and Saba had reportedly met on Twitter a few months ago and they fell for each other. Saba and Hrithik haven't yet openly spoken about their relationship, but last evening they almost made it official by walking hand in hand at the airport. Saba and Hrithik grabbed eyeballs when they were first captured by the shutterbugs leaving from a restaurant after their dinner date and ever since then they started going on regular dinner dates. A source close to Bollywoodlife had earlier confirmed that Hrithik and Saba are very much in love and they will definitely get married. However, right now they are taking things slow.