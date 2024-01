Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan was spotted jetting off for a vacation with his ladylove Saba Azad on Tuesday to an undisclosed location. Now, the lovebirds are back in town and have returned to Mumbai post enjoying their New Year holidays. On Saturday morning, the Fighter actor Hrithik was spotted with Saba as they were seen exiting from the Mumbai airport. The two lovebirds were spotted walking hands in hands and were busy engrossed in a deep conversation. BollywoodLife brings the latest web series, entertainment news on our WhatsApp channel too.

Hrithik and Saba never fail to grab fans' attention with their PDA and also give major love goals. Hrithik was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, with a beige jacket draped over his shoulders. He looked handsome in blue denim and also teams his look with black sneakers and dark sunglasses. While, Saba looked beautiful in an oversized black hoodie, with matching leggings. The two looked adorable with each other.

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Saba was seen holding Hrithik close to her as they made their way out from the airport to their car. As their video got surfaced on social media, fans started trolling the couple. One user wrote, 'ye dono pta nahi q...baap-beti lagte hain', while another user said, 'Ye aur Arbaaz dono same raha pe hai buddhe'. The third user wrote, 'StepDad Wala scene lag raha hai'.

Well, Hrithik will soon be celebrating his 50th birthday on January 10. The two started dating sometime now and their dating rumors first surfaced in January 2022.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.