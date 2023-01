Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday today and the Vikram Vedha star is right now in the best phase of his life personally and professionally. While he is doing exceptionally well in his professional life, he is all set to begin shooting for his next film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, there is a buzz that Bollywood's Greek God is planning to get married to his ladylove Saba Azad this year. Yes. Hrithik is planning to take the plunge once again and his family cannot be happier as they feel Saba is just the perfect choice for him. Also Read - Kiara Advani stuns as a bride in a bright red lehenga; fans say, 'Sidharth Malhotra abhi jaldi shadi kar bhi lo' [WATCH VIDEO]

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are extremely sure about spending the rest of their together

An insider reveals that Hrithik and Saba are in an extremely great space and they have come a long way together where their families have happily and wholeheartedly accepted their relationship along with Hrithik's kids. And we have witnessed it by ourselves as Hrithik headed for a vacation with his sons along with Saba. It is also said that they are very fond of Saba and call her their cool buddy.

Talking about marriage plans the couple are thinking about it but are in no rush they might come at a tentative time that is by the end of this year as Hrithik and Saba both are professionally committed, and they want a good time after their marriage and hence they will wrap their work and will head for a long vacation soon after their marriage. The marriage will not be grand at all and only their close friends and family members will be present at the wedding to give them their good wishes including Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan will have a small birthday celebration with his family and Saba will be a significant part of it. We wish Bollywood's Greek god the happiest birthday.