It looks like Bollywood might see another big fat wedding in 2023 after the nuptials of and . The buzz is that and are planning to get wedded in November 2023. This news has been carried by Bollywood Hungama. In fact, news of their marriage and engagement is doing the rounds since a long time. The couple have been apparently living together. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have zeroed down on a plush property in the Juhu Versova Link Road. The interiors are being done right now. Saba Azad has become close to the Roshan family too.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met via Twitter. After some conversations they decided to meet up for dinner. The friendship and romance blossomed quickly. In fact, even Sussanne Khan is good friends with Saba Azad. We have seen Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni partying with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. They were there to cheer her for her new venture in Goa. Saba Azad recently performed in Lollapalooza India. The whole Roshan family was there to cheer for her. Saba Azad is a part of many Indie films. She was a part of the much acclaimed show Rocket Boys which was about Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha.

Hrithik Roshan has said that he is in a happy space in his relationship. On the other hand, Saba Azad does not speak much on it. They have been brutally trolled too! She has said she finds it odd that actors' personal lives get discussed so much. Saba Azad said she did like to keep things private. Towards the end of 2022, Hrithik Roshan went for his annual vacation with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Let us see if he makes a comment on this. As of now, he is busy with his prep for Fighter which is releasing in December 2024.