Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan was rumoured to be moving in with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Amid all these ongoing rumours, Hrithik has recently reacted and quashed all the reports which state that the head over heels in love couple will move into a new house. For the uninitiated, there were reports that Hrithik and Saba will be moving into an apartment in a building named Mannat in Mumbai.

Hrithik shared a link of a story by a media portal on his Twitter and wrote, "There is no truth to this." He further wrote, "As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's tweet -

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

made heads turn and made his relationship official with at 's 50th birthday bash. The two painted the town red with their romantic pictures and PDAs. There were rumours that Hrithik spent Rs 100 crore on the two apartments which were spread over three floors. The duplex is located on the 15th and 16th floors.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy shooting for Fighter with . The film will release in January 2024.