and have been one of the couples of 2022. The two first interacted on Twitter, and later met in person. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been seen at events together like the wedding reception of and Richa Chaddha. Saba Azad has been a regular at family events held at the Roshan household as well. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not shy to show the world that they are in love. Fans had been curious ever since their pics came from a dinner date. Later, they told the world that they are indeed in love.

Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad plan to move in together. It seems they had plans to get into a live-in since quite some time. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will move into a building named . The star is now getting the top two floors renovated, and the couple will soon move in there. It seems Hrithik Roshan bought the two homes for close to Rs 100 crores. The two apartments have been purchased for Rs 97.50 crores. They are spread over three floors. The location is Juhu-Versova Link Road, which is popular with celebs. All the flats offer amazing views of the Arabian Sea. It seems the duplex costs Rs 67.5 crores while the other home is close to Rs 30 crores.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for Fighter. The film has and him. He was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He reprised the part played by in the original. Saba Azad will be seen next in the movie, Minimum. The film also stars Geetanjali Mishra and . Fans are wondering if the two have thought about marriage. Hrithik Roshan has two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan from his first wife. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Salt and pepper looks of handsome hunks of Bollywood that made everyone stop in their tracks [VIEW PICS]