Hrithik Roshan has finally found the love of her life in Saba Azad and the couple often leaves their fans in awe of them by getting spotted together every time. The latest liplock video of Hrithik and Saba at the airport is grabbing a lot of eyeballs and the fans want them to get married soon. The first time when Hrithik and Saba were spotted at the restaurant on a dinner date, they made head turns and slowly the couple made their relationship official by making a public appearance together.

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s liplock at the airport that is making head turns and how.

BollywoodLife had exclusively told you how Hrithik is extremely serious about Saba and wants to get settled with her as he sees the rest of his life with her. Almost a year ago when got married to , Hrithik was all happy for his buddy and wanted to have a married lifetime again. While Saba is also loved by the Roshan family and she is very close to Hrithik's kids also. Not only that, her friendship with Sussanne Khan often leaves the netizens astonished and how. Saba is an apple of the eye in the Roshan family.

Saba is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town. She is also a very good singer and loved to do shows in different cities. Her family is also happy with her choice and now finally we too cannot wait for the wedding bells. Hrithik and Saba are a new-age modern couple and they set the classic example of love being above everything. On professional front Hrithik is all set for his next Fighter along with Deepika Padukone helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.