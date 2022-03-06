A few weeks ago, Hrithik Roshan was spotted with Saba Azad outside a restaurant. The actors walked together hand in hand, and their pictures started speculation that they are in a relationship. After a few days, they were once again clicked together at a restaurant, and recently, Saba was also a part of the Roshans’ family lunch. While the couple has not yet made it official, fans are loving their jodi. Today, Saba shared a video on Instagram in which she is singing a Bengali song, and Hrithik’s comment on it has grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Sonakshi Sinha lands in legal trouble; Hrithik Roshan's fam dotes on Saba Azad and more
The actress captioned the video as, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!! A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's latest pic catches Pashmina Roshan and Suranika's attention
Hrithik commented on the video, “You are an extraordinary human.” Saba replied to him and wrote, “and you are the kindest :)” Well, not just Hrithik, Saba’s singing skills has also impressed Konkona Sensharma. The actress commented on Saba’s post, “One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!” Saba also gave a reply to Konkona and wrote, “thanks coco bean I was most nervous about my pronunciation.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart
Well, fans of Hrithik are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about his new relationship.
