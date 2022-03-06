A few weeks ago, was spotted with outside a restaurant. The actors walked together hand in hand, and their pictures started speculation that they are in a relationship. After a few days, they were once again clicked together at a restaurant, and recently, Saba was also a part of the Roshans’ family lunch. While the couple has not yet made it official, fans are loving their jodi. Today, Saba shared a video on Instagram in which she is singing a Bengali song, and Hrithik’s comment on it has grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Sonakshi Sinha lands in legal trouble; Hrithik Roshan's fam dotes on Saba Azad and more

The actress captioned the video as, "Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn't understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that's the thing with music though right - language doesn't matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!! A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here's a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I'll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik commented on the video, "You are an extraordinary human." Saba replied to him and wrote, "and you are the kindest :)" Well, not just Hrithik, Saba's singing skills has also impressed Konkona Sensharma. The actress commented on Saba's post, "One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!" Saba also gave a reply to Konkona and wrote, "thanks coco bean I was most nervous about my pronunciation."

Well, fans of Hrithik are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about his new relationship.