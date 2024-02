Hrithik Roshan is all open about his love with Bollywood actress Saba Azad. The Fighter star who is happily head over heels in love with Saba is right now turned her biggest cheerleader after watching her heart-wrenching performance in Songs of Paradise. Saba who is getting the highest shoutout by boyfriend Hrithik Roshan has admitted that her personal and professional life in come under the limelight after dating the Fighter star and she cannot do anything about it. Also Read - Fighter box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan movie grows by 80 per cent on second Saturday crossing Rs 150 crore in India; fans ecstatic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba took to her Instagram and shared the post of her performance, where everyone showered love on Saba. But this special mention of her beau and Bollywood actor Hrithik has won her over and how. Hrithik who is in awe of Saba's performance dropped a comment on her post that shows how much he is in love with her craft too," Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching (broken heart emoji). One of the best I have ever seen (red heart emoji) ever!". Saba was blushing with compliments from the man of her life. Indeed Hrithik is all boyfriend goals and how. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh to play female agents in YRF Spy Universe? Read to know more

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public last year and they often leave the town red with their lovey-dovey posts on social media. There has been a strong buzz that Hrithik and Sana might end up getting married by the end of this year. And the reports further adds that they will get hitched in an intimate ceremony and not host any grand functions. Fans cannot wait for the Fighter star to make an official announcement about the same.

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan with girlfriend Saba Azad at Fighter event.