Hrithik Roshan clicks a gorgeous portrait of Saba Azad as they holiday together in the city of love, Paris

and have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners. On 's 50th birthday, the rumoured couple made their first official appearance together and it seems like their love has blossomed with each passing day. Hrithik and Saba have now flown to the city of love, Paris and enjoying their 'we time' like never before.

Giving a glimpse of their secret vacation, Saba shared a picture on Instagram, which was clicked by Hrithik. It seems like Hrithik and Saba went on a romantic coffee date and the Vikram Vedha actor couldn't resist himself from capturing Saba's beauty in his lens. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "Not a selfie, not my coffee" and tagged Hrithik to thank him for clicking her gorgeous portrait.

A couple of months ago, Saba made her relationship with Hrithik Instagram official by calling him "mon amour". She took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik reacted to the post.

"My next with these gems - in @variety today!! �Saba Azad, , Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut," she posted.

Commenting to the news, Hrithik wrote, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the star, Saba replied, "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)." Hrithik's aunt, Kanchan Roshan also sent her warm wishes and congratulated her.

Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly be dating since past few months. Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan has also been acknowledging Saba's posts and showering love upon her. She also gave an adorable nickname for Hrithik's current girlfriend Saba, which is Saboo.

Saba made her acting debut with , and was also seen in the 2011 film alongside . She was last seen in an anthology series Feels like Ishq. Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two years, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, Vikram Vedha essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, and Rohit Saraf.