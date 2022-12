Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He is among those who boast of filmography that has a variety of films doing tremendously well at the box office. He is a charmer, entertainer and a true performer. A look at him and one would easily state that he was born to be an actor. But did you know that there was a time when doctors said that Hrithik Roshan can never be an actor? Yes, that is true. In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his childhood and recalled how painful his school days were. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's friend addresses dating rumours with Pooja Hegde; Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and more

We all know that Hrithik Roshan overcame stammering. When in school, it was the worst for him. In an interview with The Indian Express, Hrithik Roshan revealed how he used to come back home and simply cry because of his stammering. He couldn't speak and that is why he did not have any friends either. Plus, he had a broken spine. Doctors had then stated that he can never become an actor and never dance. Hrithik Roshan revealed that the period was very traumatizing for him and he wished that it was a lucid dream.

However, fighting all odds, Hrithik Roshan overcame all the hurdles, and today, he is not just an actor, he is also one of the best dancers the country has ever seen. Today, Hrithik Roshan is glad that he faced those problem as he emerged stronger than ever. He said, "When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger."

The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone.