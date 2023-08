Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar, is currently experiencing a wonderful phase in both his professional and personal life. His last movie, the crime drama Vikram Vedha released in 2022, received critical acclaim, earning him praise for his outstanding performance. On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan is in a steady relationship with actress-singer, Saba Azad. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Argentina, away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Also Read - YouTuber replaces Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan in Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie trailer [Watch]

Hrithik recently shared a delightful selfie with his girlfriend Saba Azad on his official Instagram handle, capturing a moment from their Argentina holiday. In the picture, Hrithik flaunts his stunning salt n pepper look, wearing a blue t-shirt, black sweatshirt, black woollen shawl, black sunglasses, and a brown cap. Saba Azad looks lovely in an oversized black sweater, a matching checkered shawl, black trousers, no makeup, and a curly hairdo. Also Read - Saba Azad shares goofy pictures of Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires vacation; has this nickname for the Fighter actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an exciting lineup of projects. He will reunite with director Siddarth Anand for the aerial action thriller Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film is in its final stages of filming. He will also reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir in the sequel of War, titled War 2, which features Telugu superstar Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the female lead. This film is something fans of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance moves are really looking forward to watching on the big screen. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's complaint on Javed Akhtar: Court to proceed for criminal intimidation with sufficient grounds

Trending Now

Additionally, Hrithik will don the superhero cape once again for the highly anticipated project Krrish 4, reportedly helmed by Karan Malhotra. With these intriguing films in the pipeline, fans can eagerly look forward to witnessing Hrithik Roshan's versatile performances on the silver screen.