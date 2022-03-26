It looks like and are going public with their relationship. Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram and gave a shoutout to his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. The shoutout came ahead of Saba's gig and the actress' response to Hrithik's post is adorable. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: First salaries of these 7 Bollywood celebs and what they charge now will leave you astonished

The actress and singer shared a video from her Pune concert with her musical partner, ex boyfriend and 's son on Instagram. Giving a sneak peek of the venue, Saba invited her fans to attend the event and said, "Come dance with us Pune." Hrithik reshared the video on his Instagram stories and said, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman" and added, "Wish I was there for this one." Saba reposted it and replied to Hrithik, "Wish you was here too my cute :)"

The rumours of the two dating each other have been grabbing headlines of late. Earlier, Saba was also seen at a Hrithik's family lunch in a picture shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. Captioning the picture, Rajesh Roshan had written, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, they're parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne had also attended Saba's gig sometime back. She posted Saba Azad's photo from the music event and wrote, "What an amazing evening. You are super cool and supremely talented." Saba Azad expressed her gratitude towards Sussanne through Instagram stories, where she wrote, "Thanks, my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." A few days ago, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan stop praising Saba's Hepburn look. "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn," she commented. Saba was damn happy with the compliment, and replied, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty."

Hrithik and Saba's frequent visits and their social media PDA have sparked speculations whether the wedding bells will be ringing soon for the rumoured couple. A common friend was quoted as saying by India Today that Hrithik and Saba are very much into each other and Hrithik's family has also taken to Saba very well. However, neither of them want to rush into things. Hrithik's kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan have reportedly grown fond of her.