Hrithik Roshan and his love for fitness often leave us impressed. While it serves to be a motivation for the men, Hrithik's female fans just can't stop swooning over the actor's Greek God-bod. And the Vikram Vedha star does not disappoint us, by giving a sneak peek of his gym-trained physique on social media. On June 19, Hrithik made our Monday Blues disappear in a jiffy, dropping a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram. Not just his female admirers, but Hrithik's ladylove, Saba Azad also could not help herself from reacting to the picture.

Hrithik Risha drops shirtless picture

"Back Day" Hrithik captioned the post, adding a devil-with-horns emoji. The picture captured the handsome hunk flaunting his toned arms and ripped and chiseled body. The actor had his back turned away from the camera. Ditching his shirt yet again for the click, Hrithik wore only a pair of black joggers and sported a black baseball cap. He appeared to look at something from the window covered with white curtains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad reacts

Hrithik's partner Saba Azad reacted to the actor's shirtless photo, by dropping a muscular arm emoji, accompanied by a fire and black heart one. Fans too marked their presence in the comments, showering Hrithik with a swarm of compliments. While one user gushed, "Greek God for a reason," another quipped, "This is all the Monday Motivation we needed. "This man in this age is freaking inspirational," remarked a third fan. A few others urged Hrithik to keep on grinding inspiring them.

Hrithik Roshan shirtless workout picture

Not long ago, Hrithik shared another workout picture on Instagram, setting the internet ablaze. He was seen sweating it out on an exercise bike, soaking in Vitamin D. There too, he grabbed the eyeballs of social media users by flaunting his bare torso. Yes, you guessed it right. He ditched his shirt yet again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship have been going strong for a few months now. On June 11, the couple made a stylish entry at film producer Madu Mantena and his now-wife Ira Trivedi’s wedding.

Hrithik Roshan film timeline

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he is paired with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik has also been roped in for another action-entertainer War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukherji, and also starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.