Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made heads turns and made it official in from of everyone by making a couple appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last night. The handsome hunk actor finally tagged along with Saba. After grabbing the limelight for their couple appearance, Hrithik Roshan is trending again. Yep, that's right. And this time it is for his solo picture. Hrithik is so good with the camera! Fans have been talking about Hrithik's picture for a while now. Also Read - Avatar 2, Prabhas’ Adipurush, NTR30 and more: Films that can be the next 100 crore openers and beat Yash's KGF 2

HRITHIK'S VIRAL SELFIE POST

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and dropped a hit selfie bomb. He is seen flaunting his beard which he especially grew for his next, Vikram Vedha remake. Hrithik is said to play the antagonist in Vikram Vedha. He shared the mirror selfie and along with the bearded look, his set wet hair also won hearts. He captioned the post saying, "Last night. Also last post with beard." Also Read - After Swaran Ghar, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se gets trolled by netizens; fans say, 'Best Bigamist Of The Year' [Read Tweets]

Last night.

Also last post with beard ? pic.twitter.com/YifXG7WS7A — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 26, 2022

Netizens react to Hrithik's photo

Netizens are having a mixed reaction to Hrithik Roshan's selfie picture. Some are going gaga over his bearded look, some feel Hrithik dropping the beard is good riddance. While some have been joking about his new looks and sharing memes. Unrelated to the picture, a lot of fans have been asking Hrithik for an update on . Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung makes a comeback on social media amidst link-up rumours with Blackpink's Jennie; interacts with an ARMY on Weverse

This post will get more likes than total ticket sold by kangana's dhakad today. — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) May 26, 2022

This beard should not be seen anywhere for next 10 years, we have had enough. Thankyou!!!! — ? (@prdttbot) May 26, 2022

Fir ye wala look :) pic.twitter.com/T9vjv4V5P7 — Rahul (@IAmRahulAkkian) May 26, 2022

❤️? — Darshan Ganjawala (@darshan_06) May 26, 2022

Ek hi dil hai Sir...Kitti baar lootoge..Amazing Look — Rajat Gupta (@RajatGu04917709) May 26, 2022

I want to see you like this Greek God please come back with this handsome face ??☺️ pic.twitter.com/6v6r7mhXSq — ?????? ?????? (@GirishK66765232) May 26, 2022

Krrish 4 laao Sir. — Sujoy (@SujoyBarg07) May 26, 2022

But I love your beard style?..( not that heavy bush obvio?)..but littl beard is just for u??❤️ pic.twitter.com/fpXgqxVQ2t — MaggiePol (@MaggiePol2) May 26, 2022

No!!! Bro gots to insure that beard for a few million bucks ? — SG (@Slyg_byronic) May 26, 2022

Ufffffffffffffff ??? — Tuhina Srivastava (@suno_idhar_aao) May 26, 2022

Hrithik-Saba's couple appearance

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen twinning in black as they attended Karan Johar's birthday bash last night. The two lovebirds posed for the paparazzi as well. After months of hiding faces and trying to keep a low profile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have made it official.

Deets about Hrithik's Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik alongside Saif Ali Khan. The neo-noir action-thriller is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. Directed by Pushkar Gayathri, the other cast members of Vikram Vedha include , Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Misra to name a few