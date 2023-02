The Historical drama Jodhaa Akbar completes 15 years in Indian cinema. It is a special day for Hrithik Roshan who essayed the role of king Akbar. This is one of the most critically claimed projects in his career. He had rave reviews for his stupendous performance portraying king Akbar in the period drama. As the film completed 15 Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note. The film is a tale of a Rajput princess Jodhaa played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is forced to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar essayed by Hrithik Roshan for political reasons. Also Read - The Romantics: Anil Kapoor reveals how Yash Chopra was behind bringing Sridevi and Boney Kapoor together

The superstar wished a happy birthday to Aushotosh Gowariker who directed the movie. The filmmaker turned 58 today and Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to celebrate it. He thanked the director for offering him the period drama film. In order to celebrate 15 years of his popular movie Hrithik Roshan dropped a photo dump on social media. The series has one video and multiple photos that feature stills and behind-the-scenes.

On the birthday of , penned a heartwarming note thanking the director. In the note, he thanked Ashutosh for trusting in him with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. He further mentioned his direction and co-stars will forever be cherished. Concluding the note with the hashtag 15yearsOfJodhaaAkbar. The film is undoubtedly best narrating the love story of Jodhaa Akbar.

The historical period drama had a successful six-week run in theaters. The iconic dialogues and romantic songs are still remembered. The Hrithik Roshan starrer is a commercial success and critically acclaimed film. The romantic songs Jashn-E-Bahaaraa, Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, and qawwali Khwaja Mere Khwaja have our hearts. Hrithik Roshan perfectly justified the character of King Akbar. The film also stars and in lead roles.