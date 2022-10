Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have not yet openly spoken about their relationship. But, their public appearances and social media posts clearly prove that they are madly in love with each other. Recently, Hrithik and Saba came together for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. While Hrithik looked dapper in a suit, Saba looked stunning in a garara. The couple looked amazing together when they posed for the paparazzi at the wedding. However, a netizen tried to troll Saba’s outfit, and the actress decided to give it back to the troll. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad make a couple entry, Vicky Kaushal turns up looking dapper

Saba and Hrithik have always made it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her in the same outfit, and in her caption, she said that she only dresses nice on rare occasions and this one was definitely worth it. She thanked Richa and Ali for inviting them. In the end, Saba wrote, “It gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else.” Also Read - Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan finally takes a day off to spend quality time with GF Saba Azad [See Romantic Photos]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

A netizen commented on the post, “You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it." Saba took the screenshot of the comment and the profile, and on her Insta story, she wrote that a girl named Shruti apparently loves herself but follows her to share abundant hate, and there are many like her there. She further told her followers not to be like Shruti and unfollow her. Check out the post below… Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad give a shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film; calls it a 'huge blockbuster'

Clearly, Saba is not on social media to take anyone’s trolling.

Saba came into the limelight earlier this year when she was spotted with on a dinner date. The two walked hand-in-hand in front of the paparazzi without any hesitation. They have been spotted together many times, and even their social media PDA is loved by fans. Well, fans have been wondering whether they will get to hear the wedding bells soon.