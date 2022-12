Don't you see these things happening in movies where a father takes his kids for a vacation along with his girlfriend to make the bond stronger among them, this is exactly how Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan's life is. The Vikram Vedha actor has finally found love all over again with Bollywood's actress Saba Azad and is happily making public appearances along with her. While last night the couple was spotted together at the airport as they were heading for a vacation and the pleasant surprise was how Hrithik took his kids Hreehan and Hridhaan along with them for a vacay and this modern love story is being highly appreciated by the fans and netizens as well. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and more: Meet the most popular Indian stars of 2022 [Watch Video]

Hrithik Roshan looked absolutely stud as his fashion game was point on. The actor's fans are totally smitten by his look and are calling him the most handsome man ever. While Saba's neon co ords it is the perfect airport outfit and one can definitely take a cue from the diva. Hrithik and Saba met each other on Twitter and since then their love story began and it's almost a year since they are in a relationship and now they have come out stronger than ever before.

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan leaving for a vacation with girlfriend Saba Azad and his kids

Hrithik and Saba will be seeing getting married and hence they are working on every aspect as the couple wants everything to be perfect. Saba is also very fond of Hrithik's kids and she loves spending time with them and fans cannot wait for them see their holiday pictures together. Saba and Hrithik are the classiest example of a modern couple and we too cannot wait to see them getting hitched and becoming one forever.