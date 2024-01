The year 2024 promises an array of compelling projects where Bollywood actors will be seen donning uniforms, from armed forces to fire fighters. These are part of bringing diverse stories of real life heroes' lives being brought on the big screen. From intense dramas to high-octane thrillers, these projects are set to captivate audiences with powerful performances and gripping narratives. As audiences eagerly await these uniformed portrayals, 2024 is poised to be a remarkable year for Bollywood, offering a diverse range of stories that showcase the talent and versatility of these esteemed actors. Here's the list of actors who will be seen donning a uniform in their upcoming projects in the year 2024.

1. Saiyami Kher & Pratik Gandhi - Agni

Agni, starring Saiyami Kher and Pratik Gandhi in the roles of firefighters, is set to present a captivating narrative. Saiyami, who impressed audiences with her portrayal of a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer last year, is now ready to take on the role of a firefighter in Rahul Dholakia's Agni. With their remarkable acting abilities, both Pratik and Saiyami are set to bring characters to life that will enhance the storyline with depth and intensity. Also Read - Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner is a visual treat; massy dialogues will make theatres roar

2. Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover & Deepika Padukone - Fighter

In Fighter, under the direction of Siddharth Anand, a standout ensemble featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Deepika Padukone is set to portray the roles of Air Force fighter plane pilots. This prestigious project, centred around the thrilling lives of jet fighter plane pilots, guarantees an exhilarating cinematic journey. Siddharth Anand helms the film, scheduled for a global cinema release on January 25th.

3. Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi & Shilpa Shetty - Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty join forces for an engaging project focused on the Indian Police Force, crafted and directed by the visionary Rohit Shetty. This endeavour is expected to spotlight the hurdles and victories encountered by individuals in uniform. The cop action drama series is set to be available for streaming on Prime Video starting January 19, 2024.

4. Ajay Devgan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar - Singham Again

In the much-celebrated cop drama franchise by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again unites the formidable trio of Ajay Devgan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, alongside the versatile Akshay Kumar. This installment pledges a riveting combination of unyielding action and a gripping storyline as these actors assume the roles of fearless law enforcers, adorned in the iconic Khakhi uniform.

5. Raghav Juyal & Kritika Kamra - Gyarah Gyarah

Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra collaborate in Gyarah Gyarah, providing an innovative take on uniformed services as they step into the onscreen cop attire for the first time. Produced by the Oscar-winning Guneet Monga Kapoor and industry stalwart Karan Johar, the series is anticipated to seamlessly blend drama and action, crafting an immersive cinematic journey.

6. Akshay Kumar - Skyforce

Once again, Akshay Kumar graces the screen in uniform in the upcoming film Skyforce, emphasizing his dedication to diverse roles. This action-packed project is anticipated to be a visual extravaganza, seamlessly blending exhilarating sequences with a captivating storyline. Akshay assumes the role of an Indian Air Force Officer, and the film commemorates one of the Indian Air Force's significant triumphs, drawing inspiration from true events. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, the stellar cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and others.

7. Shahid Kapoor & Pavail Gulati - Deva

Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati collaborate for Deva, infusing an element of mystery and intrigue into the array of uniformed roles in 2024. This cop drama is poised to be a compelling delve into their characters and the hurdles they confront. Currently in production, the film is scheduled for release in the final quarter of 2024. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, renowned for Malayalam blockbusters, the movie also features Pooja Hegde.

8. Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff - Bade Miya Chote Miya

Get ready for a laughter-packed comeback of the classic comedy drama, Bade Miya Chote Miya! This time, the dynamic duo of laughter, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, step into the shoes originally filled by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, this rib-tickling high octane action film also features the charismatic south superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Brace yourself for a double dose of action and humor as both Akshay and Tiger don the uniform of soldiers. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.