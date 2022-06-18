Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have not yet officially spoken about their relationship. But their social media PDA and their public appearances clearly showcase that they are madly in love with each other. Also, Saba is a part of mostly all the Roshan family gatherings. Recently, the actress-singer took to Instagram to share a song of her and Hrithik has praised it. The actor on his Insta story shared the track and wrote, “This is beautiful.” He also used a heart emoji at the end. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Keerthy Suresh goes back to first love, Katappa's sizzling-hot daughter and more

While sharing the song, wrote, “Verified #ihearyourvoice is yours now!! Ten years after its birth - finally free!! If ever there was a time machine for the use of man it must be song..music has such a way of transporting you to another time - I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba - her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and Im so so thankful it surprised me and continues to. Such a lark it was being a part of @ashuphatak and @arjunvagale ‘s vision and being spied on by @beatnikbob5 ‘s lens!! Ten years later this song continues to haunt me!! I hope you like what we have made, we are live on all platforms now!!” Also Read - 'THRIVING 13YRS OF DHEERAJ DHOOPAR' trends as Kundali Bhagya actor completes 13 years in the industry

's uncle Rajesh Roshan, who is music composer, also praised Saba. He commented on the post, “Excellent singing !!! Mind blowing tone.”

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship came into limelight when a few of months ago they were spotted together outside a restaurant. The actors walked hand-in-hand in front of the paparazzi without any hesitation. A few days ago, at ’s 50th birthday bash, Hrithik was accompanied by Saba, and they happily posed together on the red carpet.

We wonder if soon we will get to hear the wedding bells.