Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are moving in together. News has been going viral, and there are strong speculations that the Fighter star has even bought a house worth Rs 50 lakhs, but the news isn't true; the actor is not planning anything like this, and his spokesperson has strongly refuted the news, denying it and calling it untrue. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the most talked-about couple in tinsel town, and fans are thrilled to see that finally, after a long time, Hrithik has found love in someone.

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan parted ways a few years ago, but their friendship is still intact as they are parents to their two beautiful kids. They both have now moved on in their personal lives, but they are also there for their sons. While Saba Azad too is close with Hrithik's sons, and in fact they were even spotted going on a holiday together, Hrithik and Saba are setting all the goals for the modern-day and age couple who can lead happily and be imperfectly perfect.

There are strong reports that Hrithik and Saba are even planning to tie the knot by the end of this year, and they will do a simple Shaadi and have only friends and family be part of their celebration, but there is no confirmation about the same from them, and we wonder if they will too make it official by sharing their wedding pictures, as the trend is in Bollywood right now.

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for Fighter, which is the first Ariel actioner in India, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make it even more spectacular. The film also features as the leading lady, and she too is going all out with the action, as we have seen in Pathaan, while reports also suggest that Hrithik will soon start shooting for , and fans cannot wait to see him in his superhero avatar once again. Right now, he is enjoying all the love and appreciation for his last release, Vikram Vedha, on OTT.