Hrithik Roshan OVERSHADOWS Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in Alpha? Here's how Kabir connects the spy universe

Hrithik Roshan's return as Kabir has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of Alpha. The surprise cameo not only delivers one of the film's most whistle-worthy moments but also strengthens the connection between Alpha, War, Pathaan and the larger YRF Spy Universe. Here's how Kabir's entry changes everything.

Hrithik Roshan OVERSHADOWS Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in Alpha? Here's how Kabir connects the spy universe

Hrithik Roshan’s surprise cameo as Kabir in Alpha has everyone buzzing since the film’s release on July 3. Fans already caught those unmistakable sea-green eyes in the trailer, but seeing Kabir show up in all his action-hero glory, that’s what sent people over the edge. Suddenly, the conversation isn’t just about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh taking charge, it’s about how Hrithik storms in and runs away with the show. Social media’s flooded with reactions saying he outshines the leads, and honestly, no one seems to mind.

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched Alpha yet. This is the first female-fronted movie in the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia and Sharvari play two women taking on an international spy mission, and the story stands on its own but bringing Kabir into the mix connects Alpha right back to the world built by War, Pathaan, and Tiger. Now, Alpha officially joins that sprawling franchise.

So, Where does Kabir come in?

His entry is timed perfectly. The two leads are on the run from Bobby Deol’s villain, wind up in a remote monastery high in the mountains. They find a guy in monk’s robes, quietly focused on his sand art, and honestly, they don’t trust him. As soon as Bobby’s henchmen attack, Alia and Sharvari try to protect themselves (and this monk). When the fight gets too messy, the monk tosses off the robe, and boom it’s Kabir. He takes over, wiping the floor with bad guys, and suddenly the tension shifts, both women, it turns out, are huge fans.

The whole thing doesn’t last long, but it’s a knockout. Within hours, 'Kabir' and 'Hrithik' were trending everywhere. People are calling it a “goosebumps” moment, the kind that makes you want to cheer in the theater. He’s on screen for just a few minutes but leaves the kind of impression that overshadows everything else. It reminds everyone why Kabir’s such a fan favorite in this universe.

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This cameo isn’t just for the sake of it. It’s a smart move by YRF, keeping the franchise connected and the energy high. Now, everyone’s speculating about the next crossover and War 3. Why bring in Kabir here if they’re not planning something even bigger? By the end, you want to see Hrithik get his own team-up with Alia and Sharvari. There’s no question, crossover missions in this universe are happening. For now, his cameo injects pure adrenaline into Alpha and teases even wilder stuff to come.

Everything about Alpha?

Alpha is a Yash Raj Films production produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawali, written by Jack Thorne. Released July 3, 2026, it stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as two agents, with Bobby Deol as the main villain and Hrithik Roshan in a special cameo reprising Kabir from War. Sharon Duncan-Brewster appears as Professor Moriarty. It’s the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe and connects to War, Pathaan, and Tiger.

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