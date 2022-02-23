Hrithik Roshan plans to get married to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad soon? [EXCLUSIVE]

Seems like finally, has found love in his life after his separation from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The superstar has been in the headlines ever since he made his first appearance with . Reportedly Hrithik and Saba both met on Twitter three months ago and have been gradually taking their relationship ahead. As we told you earlier that Hrithik is extremely serious for Saba and this is one of the reasons he even introduced her to his family. Saba's lunch date pictures with the Roshan family went VIRAL online and even the superstar's fans couldn't help but speculate that the Krissh star is very much in LOVE with the musician/actor. And now we have learned that Hrithik is planning to get married to Saba soon. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's wifey Shibani Dandekar brings about a change in social media bio post wedding; deets here

A very well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and 's wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him", The source further adds, " Hrithik doesn't want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn't want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn't be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani". Indeed we can't wait for the day when Hrithik will make his relationship official. The actor definitely looks extremely happy these days! Touchwood!