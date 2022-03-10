The rumours of and dating each other have been grabbing headlines of late. After a couple of outings, Saba was seen joining Hrithik at a family lunch in a picture shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. Captioning the picture, Rajesh Roshan had written, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." While Hrithik and Saba have responding to each other's social media posts actively, the latest report states that the Roshan family, Hrithik's ex wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan have grown fond of her. Also Read - No Smoking Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who QUIT smoking

Hrithik and Saba's frequent visits and their social media PDA have sparked speculations whether the wedding bells will be ringing soon for the rumoured couple. A common friend was quoted as saying by India Today that Hrithik and Saba are very much into each other and Hrithik's family has also taken to Saba very well. However, neither of them want to rush into things. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan calls alleged girlfriend Saba Azad 'extraordinary human' as she sings a Bengali song in her latest Instagram video

Hrithik gave a shoutout to his rumored girlfriend, Saba Azad ahead of her gig, which marked Hrithik's first post for her. In fact, just like Hrithik, his family is also fond of Saba's musical work. "Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed," the friend said. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Sonakshi Sinha lands in legal trouble; Hrithik Roshan's fam dotes on Saba Azad and more

Sussanne had also attended Saba's gig sometime back. She posted Saba Azad's photo from the music event and wrote, "What an amazing evening. You are super cool and supremely talented." Saba Azad expressed her gratitude towards Sussanne through Instagram stories, where she wrote, "Thanks, my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."

Talking about Saba's equation with Sussanne and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the friend said, "Saba and Sussanne are regularly in touch. Sussanne loves the songs, and especially the ballads Saba writes. Saba often shares little things she's written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba's musical creations. Even Hrithik's kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik's mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

It remains to be seen whether Hrithik and Saba will make their relationship official in the days to come.