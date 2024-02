Hrithik Roshan has won over the audience as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in his latest film, Fighter. The film has made close to Rs 350 crores at the box office. The superstar posted a pic of himself holding a pair of crutches. The actor who is known for his philosophical take on life has written a long note on how a certain image of alpha masculinity forced men to keep up with a image for years. Hrithik Roshan gave an example of his grandfather who would refuse a wheelchair at airports despite suffering an injury. Also Read - From 12th Fail to Black: Here are five heart-warming films that motivate you to fight the odds

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



Hrithik Roshan posted a pic holding a pair of crutches

The actor apparently pulled a muscle yesterday. He took treatment for the same, and is now seen holding a pair of crutches. The actor took the crutch as a metaphor to express his views on alpha masculinity and how it forced men to bear pain for generations just to keep up with an image. Giving an example of his grandfather, he said that it saddened him to see how his grandpa tried to hide his fear and embarrassment. Hrithik Roshan said he could never understand the notion. He recollected telling his grandfather that he did not need a wheelchair because he was old, but because he was injured. He said his grandfather's desire to keep up a strong image caused him more pain. He wrote, "There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It's the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan shares his description of true strength

He said that he believed that true strength of a man is in being relaxed and composed. Hrithik Roshan said that he believed that "not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside." He further wrote, "But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It's that quiet fight on the inside between you and the "image" of you.

If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you’re my hero."

Fighter made by Siddharth Anand is a bonafide hit of 2024. It starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Rishabh Sawhney.