Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the industry. He was recently seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and other celebs. The movie might not have performed as well at the box office as one imagined. But the actor is winning hearts for his relatable statements and reactions. Rarely do we see actors acknowledging their past errors. Recently, Kiran Rao revealed how Aamir Khan accepted his mistake about a suggestive song. And now, Hrithik has praised an influencer for exposing a nutrition drink brand.

Hrithik Roshan praises influencer for blowing the lid off nutrition drink brand

An influencer has posted a video on a children's nutrition drink brand which claimed to make kids taller, stronger and sharper. The influencer, Revant Himatsingka, shared that the brand consists of 50 per cent sugar which is harmful. After the expose, the brand's company asked Revant to take the video down which he did. But it blew up. The brand's company sent a legal notice to Revant calling it unscientific. A group of doctors signed the document claiming that Revant's video was all scientific. The company was in for another shocker when the brand received a notice from the government itself. The marketing of the company was called out and was asked to change. The company cut down on sugar by 15% after the case. Also Read - Bollywood's perfect superhero casting: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn : A cinematic dream team

Hrithik Roshan once talked about this brand in one of his movies. He played the role of a mentally challenged person in the movie Koi Mill Gaya. It is one of the iconic movies and iconic characters of Hrithik. His scene mentioning the brand has also been one of the most reenacted scenes. Hrithik Roshan commented on the community page's post wherein the video was shared. He wrote, "Well done man. Well done," along with some clapping emoticons. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan posts a pic of him with crutches; pens a thoughtful note on alpha masculinity and the 'notion of strength'

It is very uncommon and quite commendable of Hrithik to do this. Being a part of the movie which promoted the brand and his reaction to the video truly shows how reflective he is.

Hrithik Roshan has War 2 in the making. Ayan Mukerji is directing the sequel to the movie. Jr NTR has joined hands with Hrithik, this time around.